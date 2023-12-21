Home Sport Other

Natasha shines to secure double in national meet

The Bengaluru teenager rallied to beat Gujarat’s Aanya Patel 3-1 (35-57, 57-43, 55-42, 41-29) in the snooker final.

Published: 21st December 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fifteen-year-old Natasha Chetan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Karnataka’s Natasha Chetan won the sub-junior girls’ snooker title on Wednesday to record a double in the ongoing 90th National Billiards and Snooker championships held at the Nehru Indoor stadium here.

The Bengaluru teenager rallied to beat Gujarat’s Aanya Patel 3-1 (35-57, 57-43, 55-42, 41-29) in the snooker final. It was the day’s second defeat in the final for Aanya, who lost to Tamil Nadu’s L Shruthi in the junior girls’ billiards. Results: Snooker: Final: Sub-junior girls: Natasha (Kar) bt Aanya (Guj) 3-1 (35-57, 57-43, 55-42, 41-29); Junior girls billiards: Final: L Shruthi (TN) bt Aanya Patel (Guj) 179-93.

Kannan stars for Coimbatore
Thasish Kannan’s 5/29 paved the way for Coimbatore to defeat Tenkasi by an innings and 99 runs with a day to spare in the final of the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 championship.

Brief scores: Tenkasi 76 in 38 ovs and 86 in 31.5 ovs (Thasish Kannan 5/29, A Barath 3/6) lost to Coimbatore 261 in 79.3 ovs (R Kishore 39, G Siddharth 43, Thasish Kannan 40, A Adithya 54, M Gunasekar 5/102).

Snooker Natasha Chetan

