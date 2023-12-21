The Khel Ratnas

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passion, hunger and winning mentality. Ever since their emergence at the senior badminton circuit, Indian doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have embraced those attributes wholeheartedly and made heads turn. With their indomitable spirit, the men's doubles pair has evolved organically and made some pathbreaking runs. One notable feat this year was touching the World No 1 ranking. With as many as five titles in 2023, it is fitting that they were handpicked for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Satwik is naturally stoked after this latest recognition. "Feeling happy. I called my father first, and he's very happy and that makes me very happy. Generally, he doesn't give much reaction but this time it was different. It's good to end the year on a great note," he told this daily.

It was indeed a landmark year for the men's doubles pair as they captured five titles - Swiss Open, Indonesia Open, Korea Open, Asian Games and Asian Championships. These hits had catapulted them to No 1 ranking in October, a first for India in doubles category. "A good achievement this year. It was good, being on top of the world. We had a few losses as well. After this award, it is more special," he added.

The 23-year-old said that they'll continue to put emphasis on staying hungry and determined as they enter Olympic year. "I feel it's more about the mindset right now. We are almost there. The more hunger we have, the better we can perform. If we are satisfied, then we won't have any fire in our game. We need to manage our bodies as well. We got a break now and we're recharged for the new season. It's a huge opportunity for us. We want to do well in the upcoming tournaments and see where we can reach before the Olympics," Satwik noted.

Having an encouraging support system in the form of his family and coaches has helped Satwik find more clarity on what he needs to do in order to improve. Star cricketer Virat Kohli has also left a marked impression on him. "I also have looked up to Virat Kohli as inspiration. Whether he's playing with a small or a big team, he's always played with big passion. He's hungry for everything. When he is on the field, one can see that he's hungry to give his best. I want the same for us," Satwik said.

"Even our coach Mathias Boe is a big inspiration. He played at a high level, continuously and consistently. Their approach was smart. On court, they gave 100 per cent." After a 10-day break, the shuttler from Amalapuram (Andhra Pradesh) has resumed training with 2024 in mind. Over the years, he has had his share of injuries and that is something that he is wary of.

"My biggest enemy is my body. I have to take care of my body. Whenever I'm fit, I know what I'm capable of. But if I have some niggles or something, it tends to become difficult. My job is to keep it simple and stay fit and not do stupid stuff," he noted. It's clear that Satwik and Chirag are mindful of the importance of 2024, a year when the all-important Paris Olympics is scheduled to be held. This timely award could propel them even higher next year.

