PKL: Local lad Sudhakar spoils Thalaivas' homecoming

Published: 23rd December 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image tweeted by Patna Pirates on X formerly known as Twitter.

By Hari Krishnan T V
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end, it turned out to be a not-so-happy homecoming for Tamil Thalaivas. Playing the Pro Kabaddi League match in front of the home crowd for the first time after four years at SDAT Indoor Stadium in the city on Friday, they lost 33-46 to Patna Pirates. 

Incidentally, it was local lad Sudhakar M, who spoiled the party for the hosts. He was the architect of the win for the Pirates as he scored 11 points. 

Given their team returning home after a long gap, the venue was packed with fans rooting for Thalaivas. Sudhakar's form meant he walked away with all accolades and adulations.

“Our players played well and my strategies for the second half worked for the team. It was a good outing for players like Sachin and Sudhakar,“ Narender Kumar Redhu, Patna coach, said after the win.

Sudhakar was delighted with his show in Chennai. "I just wanted to win the match in front of my mom and my people. I am happy I did that,” an elated Sudhakar said.

In the second match, Telugu Titans won a close match against Haryana Steelers 37-36.

