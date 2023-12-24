Ultimate Kho Kho League to kick-start from December 24 in Cuttack

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second season of Ultimate Kho Kho League is set to kick-start at JN Indoor Stadium in Cuttack from December 24 till January 13. The opening match will be between the reigning champions and local favourites, Odisha Juggernauts against Rajasthan Warriors on Sunday. There is a change in point system in the second edition, wherein two points will be attributed to all attacking moves to the teams.

Sports and Youth Services Department Director Siddhartha Das said, “We are delighted to host the second season of Ultimate Kho Kho here in Odisha and I welcome and wish the very best for all the teams. I am sure that the Odisha Juggernaut will give its best and defend the title in front of the home crowd.”

While addressing the media on Saturday, Tenzing Niyogi, the CEO and Commissioner of the league, commented: “We plan to expand Ultimate Kho Kho in 2025 with the addition of two more teams. Considering the support and love of fans from across the country and globe, I am confident that Season 2 will surpass the success of the inaugural season.”

