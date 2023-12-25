Home Sport Other

Three cheers for Fedorov

Alexei played a good end game against N Surendran of Chennai in a Kings Indian defence and won a rook on the 30th move and also the game and the title. 

Published: 25th December 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Grandmaster Alexei Fedorov won his third title of the IM-norm tournament series in the 10th Tamil Nadu IM norm closed circuit chess tournament, organised by Sri Kaliswari College and Sivakasi Chess Club. He scored 7.5 points. Alexei played a good end game against N Surendran of Chennai in a Kings Indian defence and won a rook on the 30th move and also the game and the title. 

Double delight for Hemanth
Bengaluru businessman Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) confirmed his status as the ‘King of Superbikes’ by winning two titles — Unrestricted and 1051-1650cc Super Sport — in the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023 which concluded on Sunday.

DG Vaishnav bag title
DG Vaishnav College won the overall team championship at the 55th Sir A Lakshmanaswamy Mudaliar Athletic Meet held at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, organized by Department of Physical Education, University of Madras.DG Vaishnav college athletes bagged 10 gold and silver medals. They also won four bronze medals.

Manan, Vijay in semis
Defending champion Manan Chandra moved into the semifinals of the Masters Snooker National Championship with a 4-2 win over Mahesh Jagdale (Maharashtra). Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Nichani eased past last year’s runner-up IH Manudev (Karnataka).

