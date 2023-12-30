Bajrang says 'no' to Zagreb Open, 65kg to go unrepresented

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Zagreb Open could be the first international tournament for Indian wrestlers in 2024 as the ad-hoc committee has decided to send Asian Games participants for the Ranking Series scheduled in Croatia from January 10 to 14. It is learnt that the ad-hoc body has sent entries for the tournament.

While a total of 18 wrestlers, six in each style (men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling), competed at the Asian Games, sources claimed only 13 will represent the country at the Ranking Series. Bajrang Punia, who was given direct entry for the continental showpiece event, has been contacted for his availability but he has decided not to compete. The 65kg weight category is now expected to go unrepresented.

Similarly, Antim Panghal, who bagged 53kg bronze at the Asian Games, has decided to skip the tournament and attend the National Sports Awards scheduled on January 9. She along with Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar has been chosen for the Arjuna Award.

The Ranking Series will start with freestyle competitions followed by women's wrestling and Greco-Roman bouts. Sunil, another bronze medallist from the Asian Games, will also attend the award function before competing in Croatia. "I am training abroad at the moment but will reach India and attend the award ceremony. I will then compete in the Ranking Series," he told this daily.

Sources told this daily that only two women wrestlers — Sonam Malik (62kg) and Radhika (68kg) — have given their consent to compete in Zagreb. "All six Greco-Roman wrestlers, two women grapplers and five from men's freestyle are scheduled to compete in the Ranking Series. Bajrang was asked whether he wanted to participate but he chose not to. No one will compete in his weight category," said sources.

Competitions will be held in all 10 weight categories of each style in the Ranking Series but the ad-hoc panel decided to send entries only in Olympic weight categories as it apparently did not have time to conduct selection trials to pick the team.

Notably, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang along with Sakshi Malik, 2016 Rio Games bronze medallist and Vinesh Phogat, multiple World Championships medallist, spearheaded massive protests against former president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment.

The wrestlers continued their protest even after Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the WFI chief in the elections held on December 21. While Sakshi announced to quit wrestling, Bajrang returned his Padma Shri and Vinesh returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards in protest.

India had won six medals at the Asian Games including a silver won by Deepak Punia (86kg) and five bronze. Aman Sehrawat, who had clinched 57kg bronze, also confirmed that he will compete in the Ranking Series.



