Home Sport Other

Sports ministry gets Rs 700 crore boost in Union Budget 2023

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have received an increased allocation of Rs 45 crore, from the previous year's revised budget of Rs 280 crore and will now get Rs 325 crore.

Published: 01st February 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union budget, bahi khata

What does the Union Budget 2023 hold? (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a year when the Indian athletes will compete at the Asian Games and prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sports Ministry has got a fillip with the government allocating Rs 3,397.32 crore, an increase of Rs 723.97 crore, in the Union Budget here on Wednesday.

The amount is more than the revised budget of the previous financial year (2022-23) when the ministry received Rs 2,673.35 crore, as against the actual allocation of Rs 3,062.60 crore.

One of the reasons for the reduced revised allocation for 2022-23 could be the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be held this year.

The ministry's flagship programme, 'Khelo India -- National Programme for Development of Sports' continues to be the government's priority, with it being allotted Rs 1,045 crore as against the revised allocation of Rs 606 crore during the previous financial year.

HIGHLIGHTS | Budget 2023: FM announces big tax sops, highest-ever capital outlay

This is an increase of Rs 439 crore and points to the government's commitment to the programme, which over the years, has shown the potential to produce athletes for major global events such as the Olympics, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which takes care of organising national camps for athletes, providing infrastructure and equipment to athletes, the appointment of coaches and maintaining sports infrastructure, among others, has seen a Rs 36.09 crore increase in its budgetary allocation from the previous year's revised expenditure of Rs 749.43 crore. Their allocation for 2023-24 stands at Rs 785.52 crore.

The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have received an increased allocation of Rs 45 crore, from the previous year's revised budget of Rs 280 crore and will now get Rs 325 crore.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), affiliated with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which earlier received funding from SAI, will now get it directly.

A provision has been made in this year's budget to provide NADA funding of Rs 21.73 crore, while NDTL, which conducts the tests, will receive Rs 19.50 crore.

With countries across the world striving for sporting excellence and paying more attention to sports science and the scientific training of athletes, this year's budget has also made a provision of Rs 13 crore for the National Centre of Sports Science and Research.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India Paris Olympics Sports Ministry Union budget Asian Games Sports Authority of India SAI Commonwealth Games
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp