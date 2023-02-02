Asian indoor athletic championship: Seven TN athletes in national team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven athletes from Tamil Nadu (4 men and 3 women) will represent the country in the 10th Asian indoor athletic championship to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from Feburary 10 to 12. Tamil Nadu Athletic Association secretary C Latha will accompany the Indian team as manager. Elakiya Dasan, Jeswin A, Praveen Chitravel, Siva Subramanium, Archana S, Rosy Meena, Pavithra V are the TN players selected in the team.

Abhay in final

Top seed Abhay Singh of India beat Matthew Lai of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-6, 11-8 to storm into the men’s final of the HCL-SRFI Indian tour PSA event in Delhi. Results (semifinals): Men: Abhay Singh (IND) bt Matthew Lai (HKG)11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Tomotaka Endo (JPN) lost to Yassin Elshafei (EGY) 5-11, 5-11, 11-6, 7-11; Women: Nour Ramy (EGY) lost to Tanvi Khanna (IND) 5-11, 9-11, 5-11; Amina Orfi (EGY) bt Menna Walid (EGY) 11-2, 11-4, 11-7.

TNCA Under-14 tourney

The TNCA City schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy will be held from February 15. It is open only to full-time regular schools in Chennai city. Boys born on or after September 1, 2008 are eligible to participate in the tournament. Only 32 entries will be accepted and a school can enter only one team. The forms can be downloaded from the TNCA website (www.tnca.in). The forms with entry fees should be submitted on or before February 9.

