World event exciting phase for Indian volley: Co-promoter of PVL 

Published: 03rd February 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Srivatsan R
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 2 starting on Saturday, the Volleyball World and FIVB announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championship for the 2023 and 2024 seasons in partnership with the Prime Volleyball League themselves. It will also be the first time for India will be part of the Club World Championship. Following Italy, Brazil, Qatar and Poland, India will become the 5th nation after 17 seasons to be the host. 

Under the climate where niche sports in the country are attaining wider exposure, this could boost volleyball in India, currently ranked 78th in the world. Speaking of the same, even Tuhin Mishra, the co-promoter of PVL, calls this the “most exciting phase” for the sport and believes that fans will witness high-standard volleyball in India. “This is going to be the most exciting phase for Indian volleyball for both players & fans, as world-class volleyball action will take place on Indian soil. For our Indian players to compete against the volleyball players from Brazil, Italy etc., is next to impossible in a normal scenario,” says Tuhin.

Tuhin feels the standard of the players in the country is constantly improving and with the right platform, they can go even higher. “The standard of Indian volleyball players are also good & the feedback we have got from the International players who play at Prime Volleyball league about the Indian players has been excellent. David Lee, who is the head coach of Bengaluru Torpedoes in PVL & who is a two-time Olympic medallist & a world champion, has already mentioned multiple times that there are at least 8-9 Indians who can easily play in the top volleyball leagues around the world. They just need opportunities & platforms, which PVL is now offering to them,” he says.

Indian volleyball is miles behind at the world stage. They have have never qualified for the Olympics or feature at the World Championship in over 50 years. However, the co-founder of Baseline Ventures is confident of putting up a strong show during the Men’s Club World Championship, which is scheduled to begin from December. “India & Prime Volleyball is completely ready to host a world-class event.

Already the season 1 of PVL, that we had hosted last year & now this year’s season 2 is a top-notch event & the global body of volleyball, FIVB, has really appreciated our efforts & is one of the reasons for us to be awarded the rights to host for 2 consecutive years. India & Indian players are fully ready to make a great debut & make a mark. This will be the golden age & era for the Indian volleyball.” he signs off.

