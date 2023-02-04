High-level committee for 2024 and 2028 Olympics

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has constituted a 17-member high-level committee to oversee/support/coordinate and strategize the preparation for 2024 and 2028 Olympics. The sports minister will be the chairperson. The sports secretary and the director general of SAI along with two joint secretaries from sports ministry are on the list.

Other members are Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, IOA athletes commission chairperson and vice chairperson MC Mary Kom and Sharath Kamal, IOA vice president and member of Mission Olympic Cell Garan Narang and former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha. President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) too is added.

Interestingly, instead of accommodating an official from a sport that has regular Indian representation in the Olympics, president of All India Football Federation president has been included. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO, and two directors of sports are there.

The committee, according to a ministry letter, has been set up to ensure “that the performance of athletes is optimized in the Olympics and other multi-disciplinary events”. With the Paris Olympics slated next year, the committee would facilitate smooth logistical arrangements for participation of the contingent. They will require chalk-out a roadmap for preparation for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has constituted a 17-member high-level committee to oversee/support/coordinate and strategize the preparation for 2024 and 2028 Olympics. The sports minister will be the chairperson. The sports secretary and the director general of SAI along with two joint secretaries from sports ministry are on the list. Other members are Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, IOA athletes commission chairperson and vice chairperson MC Mary Kom and Sharath Kamal, IOA vice president and member of Mission Olympic Cell Garan Narang and former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha. President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) too is added. Interestingly, instead of accommodating an official from a sport that has regular Indian representation in the Olympics, president of All India Football Federation president has been included. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO, and two directors of sports are there. The committee, according to a ministry letter, has been set up to ensure “that the performance of athletes is optimized in the Olympics and other multi-disciplinary events”. With the Paris Olympics slated next year, the committee would facilitate smooth logistical arrangements for participation of the contingent. They will require chalk-out a roadmap for preparation for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.