Kuttappa back in charge as head coach of men's boxing team

CHENNAI: The elite men and women boxers of the country are currently engaged in a coaching camp at SAI NIS Patiala. All the top-ranked pugilists, including those who won gold during the national championships, have assembled since January 20 and will continue to train until March 31 under the guidance of various coaches and support staff.

One name in the camp that strikes out is CA Kuttappa. The Dronacharya awardee is back as head coach of the men’s team, which comprises well-known glovesmen like Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin. Kuttappa has taken over from Narendra Rana, who was part of the ASBC Asian Boxing Championship in Amman last October. Rana had occupied the position since October, 2021.

“We felt that the team’s performance during the Asian Championships was not up to the mark. Just one boxer managed to reach the final. So that is why we came to that decision,” a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) official, who was part of the decision-making process, told this daily when queried about the matter. Indian men boxers had returned with one silver and four bronze medals in 13 weight categories during the continental meet.

This is Kuttappa’s second stint with the men’s team as head coach. After a forgetful outing during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Mysuru man had been removed from the top post, but he had remained active behind the scenes as part of the coaching staff in Patiala. During Kuttappa’s last stint, Amit Panghal had made history during the 2019 World Championships.

Panghal had become the first male pugilist from the country to pocket a silver medal during the marquee event then. Much before that feat, he had earned his stripes by helping the likes of Vijender Singh, India’s first boxer to medal at the Olympics, and M Suranjoy Singh, a former champion of the sport from Manipur. However, a disappointing display during the Tokyo Olympics had forced the BFI to remove him from the main post.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics not so far away, Kuttappa will be determined to turn things around.

Before the focus turns to Kuttappa and his wards, the women boxers will be in the spotlight soon, with India set to host the IBA Women’s World Championships in March. The BFI is expected to name the team in the next few days or so as the deadline for registration is February 10.

There are talks that the team will be decided based on the boxers’ output during the ongoing camp. Unlike previous occasions, where trials would be generally conducted just before a key international event, there’s a likelihood that the BFI might do away with trials and pick boxers based on the assessment of the high-performance director, Bernard Dunne and all the members of the coaching staff.



India No 3 in IBA world rankings

With medals in various competitions, there's a clear sign that Indian boxers have lifted their game in recent years. Nikhat Zareen seems to have found her mojo, while there are some talented youngsters who have impressed. The International Boxing Association’s (IBA) latest world ranking chart is a testament to that.

According to the IBA rankings, India occupy the third spot. With 36300 ranking points, India is only behind Kazakhstan (48100) and Uzbekistan (37600). USA and Cuba, known to be the boxing powerhouses, are ranked fourth and ninth, respectively.

"This is a milestone moment for India, BFI, its boxers and all the fans out there. From the 44th position a few years ago to the 3rd, Indian boxing has taken a giant leap. BFI has been working hard to fulfil the mission of making India a boxing powerhouse...," BFI president Ajay Singh was quoted as saying in a release.

