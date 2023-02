Madras inter-school swimming meet commences

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day 29th Madras interschool swimming meet began on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Krithika Kumar Quintal, honorary general secretary of The Madras Seva Sadan in the presence of Sadayavel Kailasam, president of Madras District Aquatic Association and KK Mukundan, secretary of MDAA.

Select results:

Boys: 50m backstroke: Group I: 1. Vishal SR (Vyasa Vidyalaya); 2. S Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha School); 3. Kyishong B Das (Sir Mutha School); Group II: 1. S Krishiykeishav (Narayana Olympiad School); 2. Shyam S Nagarajan (The Schram Academy); 3. R Rithish (Vyasa Vidyalaya Mat); Group III: 1. Ronel Retnam EJ (MCC Public School); 2. K Mitesh (SBOA School & JC); 3. J Saicharan (JGVV School);

100m Breaststroke: Group I: 1. Sudhesh Kumar (St. Britto’s Academy); 2. Aaditya R (Sindhi Model); 3 Tholkappian (Chettinad Vidyashram); Group II: Ishaan Singh (NIOS School); 2. Harish NBM (Chennai Public School); 3. Yash P (Spartan ES); Group III: M Abdullah (Govt HSS); 2. Aran A (DAV Boys, Gopalapuram); 3. Sudhir (Chettinad Vid);

100m IM: Group I: 1. Vishal SR (Vyasa); 2. E Mourish (KV, Island Ground); 3. Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav (Sir Mutha); Group II: 1. Sarvepalli Sai Aditya (Sir Mutha); 2. S Krishiykeishav (Narayana); 3. Shyam S Nagrajan (The Schram).

Girls: 50m backstroke: Group I: 1. Deeksha Sivakumar (Indian PS), 2. Sanjana (Chettinad Vid), 3. Shrutika Jada (Amritha Vidhyalayam); Group II: 1. Sandhya S (PSBB, Nungambakkam); 2. M Akkshara (Vidya Mandir SS School); 3. Sarina Ruth Carr (Vidya Mandir SS); Group III: 1. Dhwani Vora (CPS GS, Anna Nagar); 2. Amruta Damodaran (Vidya Mandir); 3. Abirami T (DAV PS);

100m backstroke: Group I: 1. Nila Somasundaram (Sherwood Hall); 2. Aishmecaa (KV, Island Ground); 3. K Indira Priyadharshni (St. Britto’s); Group II: 1. M Akkshara (Vidya Mandir SS); 2. Ridhi Avinash (Sir Mutha); 3. Shriya Naveen (Sir Mutha); Group III: 1. B Sowjanya (Agarwal Vidyalaya and JC); 2. M Darrshin (RMK Sr Sec School); 3. Sahana Sairam (Vidya Mandir, Mylapore);

100m IM: Group I: 1. Nila Somasundaram (Sherwood Hall); 2. K Indra Priyadharshini (St. Britto’s); Group II: 1. Navya Gadiyar (Chettinad); 2. M Akkshara (Vidya Mandir); 3. Sandhya S (PSBB, Nungambakkam).

Krithika Kumar Quintal (centre), honorary general secretary of MSS, inaugurated the

meet. Sadayavel Kailasam (right) and KK Mukundan were also present

Kathir shines

Kathir Nelaven’s 3 for 12 helped Yellow Warriors, Erode to beat J Cricket Academy, Tiruvannamalai by 23 runs in the Vellore Institute of Cricket U-12 junior trophy played at VCG grounds, Nannilam Organic Farm, Kalambattu, Vellore.

Brief scores: Yellow Warriors, Erode 83/8 in 25 ovs (Sanjai 26, Pugalmaran 20, Laxmypathy 3/15) bt J Cricket Academy, Tiruvannamalai 60 in 23.3 (GT Nithish Kumar 25, Kathir Nelaven 3/12).

Arul shocks top seed

SPK Arul Anandh of Tamil Nadu, who’s No 31 seed, caused the biggest upset of the tournament by outwitting the top seed and International Master K Ratnakaran of Southern Railway in the seventh round of the Little England FIDE rated chess tournament. With his seventh consecutive win, Arul has extended his lead by a full point over Sreya Payyapat of Kerala, Arpan Das of West Bengal and JK Raju of Andhra. Seventeen players are on third spot with 5.5 points.

MOP ’s inter-collegiate meet

MOP Vaishnav College for Women is conducting a two-day inter-collegiate tournament VASPO 2022-2023 on February 16 and 17 at DG Vaishnav College, Chennai. The two-day meet for women has been widely recognised for sporting excellence. There is no entry fee for the tournament. This meet is being held after two years due to Covid. The events are badminton, ball badminton, basketball, chess, TT, and volleyball.

