Wrestlers make written submission before oversight panel

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

NAGPUR: Country’s top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and multiple World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat met the oversight committee on Thursday. It was learnt that they also submitted their written complaints to the committee against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The committee headed by Khel Ratna awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission of Indian Olympic Association, had met the wrestlers earlier too but Thursday’s meeting could be its last with them. Now, the committee, which initially comprised five members before former wrestler Babita Phogat joined it, is expected to hear the federation and its embattled president before submitting a detailed report with the sports ministry.

The committee was formed to enquire allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, financial irregularities and administrative lapses levelled against Singh by prominent grapplers last month. The wrestlers had staged a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from January 18 to 20 to raise their voice against the WFI chief following which the ministry formed the committee. It was directed to submit its report within four weeks.

“Wrestlers started reaching Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in the morning. Almost all of them were present on Thursday except Ravi Dahia, who expressed his inability to join due to injury. He instead decided to present his case online,” said a source in the know of the things.

It is understood that apart from Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi, Worlds medallists Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor were also present at SAI office. “All six members of the committee were present. They had a detailed meeting with the grapplers, who in turn submitted their written complaints. The wrestlers met the committee members individually,” said the source.

The meeting went on till the evening. Other members of the committee are Khel Ratna awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, SAI, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

SAI seeks grapplers’ nod for Egypt RS

Meanwhile, the SAI has also approached the wrestlers asking their plans of competing in the Egypt Ranking Series scheduled from February 23 to 26.The event will be the second of the four Ranking Series scheduled to be held this year.

Unavailability of top wrestlers coupled with visa issues meant India could field only a 15-member squad for the Zagreb Open Ranking Series held in Croatia from February 1 to 5. Indian managed only two medals at the event with Aman Sehrawat and Ashu clinching a bronze medal each in 57kg freestyle and 67kg Greco-Roman competitions respectively.

Ranking Series provides wrestlers an opportunity to earn points, which in turn help them get seedings for the World Championships. The Worlds, scheduled in September, will also be the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

