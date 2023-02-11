Home Sport Other

Women's Hockey: Focus on strength and physical fitness in national camp: Schopman 

The Indian team recently returned from a tour of South Africa where they beat the hosts 3-0 in the four-match series.

Published: 11th February 2023 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Kharibam(Photo | Twitter/ Hockey India)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With the Hangzhou Asian Games in mind, the Indian women's hockey team will begin preparations for the busy year ahead when 33 probables assemble for the national camp here on Sunday.

Chief coach Janneke Schopman said the focus would be on improving physical fitness for the gruelling season ahead.

The Savita Punia-led side also played three friendly matches against the world No.1 side the Netherlands.

The team has been in good form over the past couple of years and achieved historic feats, winning a bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, finishing third in their maiden Pro League outing and bagging entry to next season's Pro League after winning the Nations Cup.

Speaking about the camp, Schopman said, "I'm very happy we can start our camp this upcoming week. We had a good tour in South Africa which showed where the work is in the upcoming weeks. We will also use this camp to put a lot of attention on our physicality, making sure we have a strong foundation for the months to come." 

The camp will conclude on March 26.

Core probable group: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Reet, Mahima Chaudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani, Beauty Dungdung.

