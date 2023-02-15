It was a great battle against Pakistan, says Paarth Ambani after winning Silver for India

Srivatsan R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This Ambani knows how to go about his business. Wielding a squash racquet in hand within the confines of the glass cage, he seems invincible. Paarth Ambani is all of 18, has the confidence of an adult, and has contributed to India winning silver on Sunday. He spoke on the strategies required for winning the deciding tie against Seojin Oh (Korea) in the semifinals, which sealed silver at the Asian Junior Team Championship on Saturday and how Pakistan were better off in the final on Sunday.

"My coaches helped to strategise a different game plan," he said. "We changed our tactics to focus more on finishing the game rather than playing longer. It was a great choice, as the finishing shots came great. It made the match shorter and conserved energy for the final against Pakistan," he said.

For the No 1 ranked U-19 Indian player, Pakistan was the ultimate challenge. However, the world dominance was displayed by Pakistan with 2-0, and India claimed silver. Paarth was defeated 3-0 by Hamza Khan, and he gave the due credit to the opponent. "It was a great battle against a strong opposition who got the better of us that day. Huge credit to Hamza Khan. In my opinion, he is the No 1 junior player in the world today. Nonetheless, it was a tough loss as we (India) were hungry for gold, and we are proud to have won the silver on our home turf," he said. The potent men's U-19 team also included Krishna Mishra, Shaurya Bawa, and Sharan Punjabi, who were coached by Dhruv Dhawan.

Moving on to know what went into the making of Ambani, the U-19 Asia No 7 gave ample credit to his family and coaches. He too has a Reliance connect. He is the son of Niraj Ambani, who is the first cousin of Mukesh Ambani. "There is no bigger support in the world than family," he said. "My parents and my older brother have made a lot of sacrifices and never put pressure on me. I'd like to mention my nanaji (grandfather Ashwin Shah), who has travelled with me from age 8 to 18 around the world. He has been extremely crucial in helping me to be the player as well as the person I'm now."

Ambani acknowledged every coach in his journey that built the India champ. "Dhruv sir (Dhruv Dhawan) was with us in France (World's Junior Squash Championship in August), where we came fifth, which was a great result. I've learnt a lot from him. We have had a great bond. Avi sir (Avinash Bhavani) coached me back 5-6 years ago. He helped me in my junior years a lot. Also, I'd like to thank my coach back in Mumbai, Amitoj Inder Singh, who has been a pillar of strength for me. He has produced 15 national champions, if not more. I've worked with him two sessions every day for the last 7 years," he said.

He attributed his rise to the empowering squash scene in Mumbai that has been producing champions. "Bombay has several different clubs/academies. I think we have produced a lot of national and Asian champions. It's a great system in a place where you've facilities near your home. A lot of juniors are keen on pursuing Squash. The clubs also try to support the students by handing out playing memberships and monthly contracts for juniors at better rates to encourage the sport. Mumbai has been one of the leading cities, if not the top-most city, in the last 10-20 years producing top squash players for India," said Ambani.

The no 1 ranked U-19 Indian player told his further action plan for India at the World Jr. "I now plan to train hard and work towards getting selected for the Contingent that will represent India at the World Junior Squash Championships in Australia this July and Asian Junior Squash Championships in China this August. These 2 international events are the most prestigious global events, and it is at this stage where I am keen to perform well for India," he signed off.

