Home Sport Other

Seven-time F1 champ Hamilton starts new deal talks with Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed an initial conversation between the two sides but asserted over not putting a timeline on the talks.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG F1 driver Lewis Hamiltion in his new team kit for the upcoming F1 season. (Photo |Twitter @MercedesAMGF1)

By AFP

LONDON: Lewis Hamilton has begun talks over a new contract with Mercedes, the Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday.

The seven-time world champion said during the launch of the team's new car for the 2023 season at Silverstone that he is "planning to stay a bit longer."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added later discussions over an extension to Hamilton's £40 million-a-season ($48 million, 45 million euros) deal, which expires at the end of the year, have begun. "We have had a first chat, but I don't want to commit to any timeline," said Wolff.

"That is not important for him or for us. His current contract runs a full year and we will find the right time. We have done a few of these contracts in the past and it is not usually complex apart from the obvious terms."

Hamilton turned 38 last month with his next deal set to take him beyond his 40th birthday. But Wolff said perceptions of what constituted 'old' in modern sport were having to be revised. "The age plays no role in this next contract. If you look at how well top athletes have pushed the boundaries, and I am thinking about (recently retired American football quarterback) Tom Brady, who is 45 and has been on a pitch and being tackled.

"In terms of the contract, we have always found good solutions that reflect his value to the team, and the sport and Mercedes is the place he wants to be. Nothing is dragging on, the alignment is great and this will be a journey that continues."

Hamilton recorded his worst championship finishing position of sixth in F1 last year, although that appeared to be more to do with the team's failure to adjust to the sport's new regulations than any decline in the British driver's ability.

"How he (Hamilton) appears to me is in great form, very positive, motivated, energised, and maybe the best so far I have seen in those 10 years at Mercedes after the winter," Wolff said.

"He knows what he has with the team. We have won eight constructors' titles in a row, and we got it wrong last year. The resource and the capability are there and we just need to continue to develop like we have done last season. I don't think it plays on Lewis' mind, that he is in any doubt that the team can perform. We will. Eventually."

Earlier, Hamilton said: "I have been here a long time. I continue to love racing and that is never ever going to change. It is part of my DNA and I always believe I can get better."

"There is always a new logbook and new tools that you have to get used to, and I love that so I am planning to stay a little bit longer."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
F1 Formula One Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Toto Wolff
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp