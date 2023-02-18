Indian Olympic Association calls for AGM on March 11

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called for its first Annual General Meeting after the elections in December last year. The IOA served a notice to the president and secretaries of the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the member representatives of the athletes’ commission and the member representative of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit on February 9.

The AGM will be the first after new office bearers assumed charge. All eyes will be on the appointment of the CEO as well. According to the constitution, the mandate to call an election rests with the Chief Election Officer but since IOA is yet to appoint one, Kalyan Chaubey, the joint secretary who is doubling up an CEO (as per the constitution), has signed the meeting notice.

Whether the State Olympic Associations, who don’t have voting rights in the general house, have been invited is not clear. At least they don’t feature in the letter.

The main objective of the March 11 meeting is to pass the accounts of the IOA. It is listed as the second agenda and says, “consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21.”

The accounts of the IOA have not been settled since 2019 because of the infighting between its former top officials. The AGM will also ratify the minutes of the December 10 AGM and the November 10 Special General Meeting. Other agendas are, “consideration and passing of budget for the financial year 2022-23”.

