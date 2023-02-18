Indian Olympic Association calls for AGM on March 11; account audit among agenda

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called for its first Annual General Meeting after the elections in December last year. The IOA served a notice to the president and secretaries of the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the member representatives of the athletes’ commission and the member representative of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit on February 9.

The AGM will be the first after new office bearers assumed charge. All eyes will be on the appointment of the CEO as well. According to the constitution, the mandate to call an election rests with the Chief Election Officer but since IOA is yet to appoint one, Kalyan Chaubey, the joint secretary who is doubling up as CEO (as per the constitution), has signed the meeting notice. Whether the State Olympic Associations, who don’t have voting rights in the general house, have been invited is not clear. At least they don’t feature in the letter.

The primary objective of the March 11 meeting is to pass the accounts of the IOA. It is listed as the second agenda and says, “consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21.” The accounts of the IOA have not been settled since 2019 because of the infighting between its former president and the former secretary general.

The AGM will also ratify the minutes of the December 10 AGM and the November 10 Special General Meeting. Other agendas are, “consideration and passing of budget for the financial year 2022-23; ratification of the appointment of statutory auditor for the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24”. The AGM will also discuss, review and decide on the conduct of the National Games allocated to the states of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Uttaranchal and Meghalaya. The last National Games was held in Gujarat when the IOA was run by its secretary general in the middle of the bitter fight within.

Since the CEO had wide-ranging functionalities, including day-to-day administration, calling AGMs, taking care of AGM minutes, acting as IOA spokesperson, etc its appointment apparently was among their top priorities. Though the IOA had invited applications last month and the last date of submission was January 31, it is understood they are still in the process of finalising a suitable candidate.

To make it more professional, the IOA has also sought applications for various posts of managers that would look into sports services, development and other logistics. Interestingly, according to the constitution, the CEO is supposed to “determine the size and compensation of, hire and terminate the professional staff in accordance with the compensation policy laid down by the Executive Council”. It needs to be seen whether the CEO will be appointed before finalising the list of professionals required in the IOA.

