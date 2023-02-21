Indian junior women's hockey team beat South Africa in shootout

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian junior women's hockey team won 4-3 in penalty shootout against the U-21 South African side in its final match of the tour. Having won all its matches against the U-21 South African team, India is now focusing on playing the 'A' team of the host country, twice in quick succession. The match, much closer than the previous encounters between the two teams, ended in a draw after both sides failed to score in regulation time, leading to a shootout that ended 4-3 in the favour of India. The South Africa Tour is part of the team's preparations for the all-important U-21 Asia Cup, which is a qualification tournament for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup. The Indian team will next play two matches against South Africa 'A' side on February 24 and 25 where the visitors will aim to continue their winning streak.