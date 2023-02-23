Home Sport Other

Asian wrestling meet in danger 

As reported by this newspaper, this could be a big fallout of the fight between the wrestlers and the WFI. However, there is no official confirmation from the OC and UWW.

CHENNAI:  As things stand, the Asian Wrestling Championships is in danger of being shifted out of India. There have been discussions between the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the sports ministry’s oversight committee (OC) on deferring the event but apparently, this also looks unlikely.

The OC, formed by the sports ministry to look into various allegations, including that of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief, had apparently written to the UWW a few days ago, listing out their concerns, especially due to the hosting of women’s boxing World Championships at the same venue, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from March 15 to 26.

The Asian Championships is an important fixture because those nations participating in their respective continental championships will be eligible to compete at the Worlds later this year, which is the first Olympic qualifier. It is learnt that the OC has been given a couple of weeks’ extension too. 

Patrons in IOA?

The Indian Olympic Association has apparently formed a few committees during its Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday. It is understood that they have also named five patrons, something that is not aligned with the sports code. It is understood that the five members are former IOA secretary general Randhir Singh, archery association president Arjun Munda, boxing federation chief Ajay Singh, Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma and AITA chief Anil Jain. It is understood that IOA has also named its chef de mission for the Asian Games and also two advisors have been picked to guide the body. The National Games date is fixed in November. The IOA will provide insurance to athletes who have brought laurels to the country.

