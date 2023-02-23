Cutting into training time, but love what I’m doing with IOA: Sharath

swaroop swaminathn By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When A Sharath Kamal was elected as the vice-chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in November, he was looking forward to the role. Three months later, he has found out that the role ‘has cut into my training time’.

While he’s loving the additional administrative responsibility of being the vice-chairperson, he has been figuring out a way to ensure his training remains uncompromised.

“Yes, it has cut into my training time,” he tells this daily after coming back to the city post a flying visit to New Delhi on IOA EC matters. “I’m figuring it out, but I love what I’m doing with the IOA.” It’s cut into his training time because, for somebody in his post, he cannot ignore issues.

“There was the issue with the Wrestling Federation (of India), that needed immediate attention. I’m also part of the ITTF Athletes Commission so that has also taken up some space because you have to liaise with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Even the day before yesterday (Monday), I had to go to New Delhi for a day because of the IOA EC meeting. It was supposed to be an online meeting but since this was a new team...”

However, one of India’s most decorated athletes of all time, the 40-year-old paddler is gradually getting back into competition mode after ‘basking in the glory’ post the Commonwealth Games, ITTF and IOA appointments.

“Till December, I think you could say basking in the glory of a few things. I have started working towards the next three events (WTT Star Contender in Goa this month, Singapore Smash and World Championships) from the beginning of February.”

One part of juggling both roles is to ensure his team do their thing. “This is where my team ensures I stay in the moment. If my fitness coaches tell me to do it, it has to happen at that moment. I have lost three kilos in three weeks. Sessions have become more intense.” He also brought a lot of Indian players under one roof in Chennai to spar with.

“There were about 16 players in Chennai, people coming in from Hyderabad and so on, to train with, spar with.” By the time he lands in Goa for what is the biggest international table tennis event this country has ever hosted, Sharath is hopeful of being in game mode.

Meanwhile, Sharath will be able to call upon German coach Chris Pfeiffer as coach. “He was Manika Batra’s former personal coach. He’s also an old friend of mine. I had asked him if he was interested and he said ‘yes’.” For the time being, Pfeiffer will work with Sharath, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar. If all goes well, he could also become the national coach but that will be in the medium term.

CHENNAI: When A Sharath Kamal was elected as the vice-chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in November, he was looking forward to the role. Three months later, he has found out that the role ‘has cut into my training time’. While he’s loving the additional administrative responsibility of being the vice-chairperson, he has been figuring out a way to ensure his training remains uncompromised. “Yes, it has cut into my training time,” he tells this daily after coming back to the city post a flying visit to New Delhi on IOA EC matters. “I’m figuring it out, but I love what I’m doing with the IOA.” It’s cut into his training time because, for somebody in his post, he cannot ignore issues. “There was the issue with the Wrestling Federation (of India), that needed immediate attention. I’m also part of the ITTF Athletes Commission so that has also taken up some space because you have to liaise with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Even the day before yesterday (Monday), I had to go to New Delhi for a day because of the IOA EC meeting. It was supposed to be an online meeting but since this was a new team...” However, one of India’s most decorated athletes of all time, the 40-year-old paddler is gradually getting back into competition mode after ‘basking in the glory’ post the Commonwealth Games, ITTF and IOA appointments. “Till December, I think you could say basking in the glory of a few things. I have started working towards the next three events (WTT Star Contender in Goa this month, Singapore Smash and World Championships) from the beginning of February.” One part of juggling both roles is to ensure his team do their thing. “This is where my team ensures I stay in the moment. If my fitness coaches tell me to do it, it has to happen at that moment. I have lost three kilos in three weeks. Sessions have become more intense.” He also brought a lot of Indian players under one roof in Chennai to spar with. “There were about 16 players in Chennai, people coming in from Hyderabad and so on, to train with, spar with.” By the time he lands in Goa for what is the biggest international table tennis event this country has ever hosted, Sharath is hopeful of being in game mode. Meanwhile, Sharath will be able to call upon German coach Chris Pfeiffer as coach. “He was Manika Batra’s former personal coach. He’s also an old friend of mine. I had asked him if he was interested and he said ‘yes’.” For the time being, Pfeiffer will work with Sharath, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar. If all goes well, he could also become the national coach but that will be in the medium term.