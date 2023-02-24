Home Sport Other

EFI decision is fine with me: Fouaad

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Star rider Fouaad Mirza completely understands the Equestrian Federation of India's (EFI) decision to not select him for the upcoming Asian Games. Mirza, who shot into the limelight after winning double silver at the last Games in Mirza, did not give the mandatory selection trials but he didn't give them as the dates were mildly clashing with a bigger event, the World Championships.

This issue had originally cropped up last year when the Asian Games and the Worlds were scheduled with not much time to rest and recover before the next event. The federation had also insisted Mirza to give a CCI 2* trial which didn't make much sense as he's somebody who's competent in CCI 4* events.

The cut-off to give selection trials finished on February 15 and Mirza, who begins his international season in April, missed the deadline. "I didn't do any selection trials so I can completely understand why I haven't been selected and they have to be fair to everybody," he told this daily from Germany, where he's based.  

"I wasn't able to give any selection trials because there was a clash with the World Champs. After the Champs, both the horses and I needed some time off to rest and recover. Due to that clash, I wasn't able to do any of the trials. Not upset about it or anything because I didn't attend the trials."

However, the 30-year-old said: "... if a medal is what they want, it possibly works against them to not take a horse and a rider that's competent at CCI 5* level."But it has to be fair to everybody. One side, if they want a medal perhaps they should try and take me. On the other side, I have not been taken because I haven't done the selection trials so no hard feelings. Wish everyone who has been picked all the best. I'm sure they will do well."  

While a few of the riders are considering going to court, Mirza is going nowhere. In fact, he's wondering if it's a blessing in disguise to miss the event. "Everybody is going to court asking for an extension, this that. It's chaos. I'm maybe thinking it's a blessing in disguise to sit this one out or not. The competitor inside me is hungry to go there, I know I can do well. But the old man inside me is maybe 'you are better off sitting this one out." 

