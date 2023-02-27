Lovlina, Nikhat to spearhead India's challenge in Women's World Boxing Championship 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Elite boxers like Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will be in a competitive ring soon, bidding to become the best in the world. The duo has expectedly been named in the India women’s boxing squad for the upcoming IBA World Championships which is set to kick off on March 15 in New Delhi.

Lovlina Borgohain

The build-up to the championship has not been ideal with some big teams deciding to boycott it due to IBA’s off-the-ring issues. But that won’t deter the likes of Nikhat, who has been on song in recent times. The pugilist from Telangana will be looking to defend her title in the 50kg weight category.

Lovlina, meanwhile, is still exploring her new weight category (75kg) after her Olympic bronze in 69kg category. After a subdued show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she answered her critics with a gold-medal effort in the Asian Championships. So this upcoming championships could give her a chance to learn where she stands ahead of Olympic qualification events, to be organised by International Olympic Committee, later this year.

Both Nikhat and Lovlina had won the gold in their respective weight categories during the national championship which was held in December. As many as nine names, that have been included in the team for the championships, had won gold during the aforementioned national meet.

Unlike the past, where trials would be conducted just before major events, the team was picked by India high performance director Bernard Dunne and the rest of the coaching staff after careful consideration. Squad: Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).

