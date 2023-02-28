Home Sport Other

Somali mafia involved in missing rugby star case? Special unit takes over probe

There have been few official updates on Levi's case since his disappearance.

Rugby star Levi Davis. (Photo |Bath Rugby)

A special criminal investigation unit has taken over the investigation of the disappearance of rugby player Levi Davis.

The 24-year-old rugby star went missing in Barcelona in October 2022.

The Spanish unit is working to establish whether there was criminal activity involved.

Mossos d'Esquadra - Catalan Police - said there were "disturbing" issues with "no logical explanation".

The BBC quoting a spokesman said the force could not give more details as Spanish law prevents it from handing out detailed information on open cases.

According to BBC, Levi, who had played rugby for Bath and Worthing, was spending time on his music career at the time of his disappearance.

He'd signed a record deal after an appearance on Celebrity X-Factor in 2019, and released his first track last September, the report said.

With his second single due to release in November, Levi had gone to stay with Richard in Ibiza, and worked on songs while he was there.

He arrived on the island on 17 October, before heading by boat to Barcelona on 29 October.

Levi's friend Richard Squire says he dropped Levi in Ibiza town the previous day, as he'd arranged to meet someone for dinner. That was the last time he saw him.

The next morning he messaged Levi to check he was okay, and he told him he'd left the island, the report added.

"I was obviously worried for him. I said: 'Gone where?' He said: 'Barcelona, going to see some mates'.

"So then I sent him a voice note saying: 'You're worrying me. Please tell me where you are'."

Levi said he would call when he arrived in Barcelona, but he never did.

After a few days, Richard contacted Levi's family and other mutual friends, and the police launched an investigation on 8 November.

Missing rugby player and X Factor contestant Levi Davis owed £100,000 in debt to the Somali mafia, a report quoting Catalan newspaper, La Vanguardia, said.

The 24-year-old was reported missing on October 29 in Barcelona and was last seen on CCTV leaving the Old Irish Pub in the centre of the city at about 10 pm.

According to the Catalan newspaper, La Vanguardia, the former rugby player had built up a vast debt due to his “frenzied lifestyle”.

