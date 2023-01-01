Nikhat Zareen Gloving up for 2023

By Express News Service

Reigning world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, who pummelled her way to three international medals in 2022, is certainly not someone to rest on her laurels. The star from Nizamabad shares her experiences and memories of 2022 and her plans for 2023 with Niharika Saila.



How was the year 2022 for you?

This year has been quite successful for me. After rigorous training at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Bellary for three-and-a-half months with my coach John, I bagged my second gold medal at Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament, held in Bulgaria in March making me the only Indian to win back-to-back gold medals at the tournament.

Later in May, winning the gold medal at the IBA women’s World Boxing Championship in 2022 gave me the confidence to believe in myself and my capabilities even more. That confidence helped me perform even better at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August and the year ended with another gold at the Women’s National Boxing Championships.

Another memorable moment for me was the government recognising my efforts and awarding the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. This award is a huge privilege.



What is the scene of boxing in India and in Telangana?

In Telangana, and in South India as a whole, the craze for boxing has grown over the years. The number of boxing clubs has also increased but the resources available are nominal. In order to produce more boxers from our State, we need dedication. We require national and international level coaches to train these aspiring boxers.

The Telangana government has also approved a boxing academy in Hyderabad. We are planning to start an academy even in Nizamabad as many people are interested. I am hopeful that within the next two years, there will be an increase in the number of people taking up the sport.



Who has been your inspiration related to boxing?

Personally, my coach Chiranjeevi has been my inspiration. He has been constantly pushing me to give my best. Along with him, what Mary Kom has achieved; her dedication to boxing even after marriage and at her age has been truly inspirational.



Your advice to girls interested in taking up boxing?

After training for about four to five months with safety equipment and guards, women will develop strength. There isn’t much difference in the training process for women and men. Apart from helping them in self-defence and being healthy and active, boxing also brings employment opportunities. In my recent bouts, I have noticed that the number of women participating in boxing competitions has also increased. I’ve seen many Muslim girls from the Old City take up boxing.

There has been an increase in the number of girls training in boxing clubs. However, I believe more girls from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other States should step up and hone their skills.



What are your plans for 2023 and the ultimate goal?

The ultimate goal has always been securing the gold at the Olympics. The first step towards it is securing a gold medal in the upcoming 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships which is set to take place from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi. This would help me qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I’m also looking forward to representing India at the 19th Asian Games.

