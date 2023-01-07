Home Sport Other

IOA president PT Usha calls for increased out-of-competition tests to counter doping

Usha was speaking ahead of the inaugural 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'. To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

PT Usha (Photo | File)

India's legendary Olympic sprinter and the new president of the Indian Olympic Association PT Usha. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Saturday emphasised on the need to increase the number of out-of-competition tests to address the doping menace.

Usha was speaking ahead of the inaugural 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'. To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue.

"We want more patients to be tested randomly wise in the off-season. Out-of-competition tests should be increased. Besides, awareness classes are being given but still they are doing. I think more out-of-competition tests are needed and they should increase at the national level," opined Usha.

ALSO READ | Tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepts 2-month doping ban

India is looking to host the 2036 Olympic Games and asked if the country is prepared, Usha said, "We can also do it, we have to get more medals also. We are not lacking in anything, but before that we have to be prepared for more medals also."

ALSO READ | US decathlon champion Garrett Scantling out for Paris after missed doping tests 

When asked where the next National Games will be held, Usha said that it was supposed to be organised in Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOA PT Usha doping Khasdar Krida Mahotsav
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp