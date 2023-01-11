India can reach World Cup semifinals, predicts Pakistan's ex-hockey team captain Shahbaz

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Regarded as one of the best forwards in the history of the game, Pakistan's former men's hockey team captain Shahbaz Ahmed is not surprised with the team he once led to glory failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup beginning in Odisha on January 13. With four World Cup trophies to their name, Pakistan are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The inaugural champions (1971) had last won the coveted trophy way back in 1994 under Shahbaz's captaincy.

"In Pakistan, hockey has lost popularity. Here youths don't talk about the sport. The whole nation is engulfed in cricket mania so much so that even the prime minister's news doesn't find prominence if cricket and related news are there," Shahbaz, the only player to have won two back-to-back players of the World Cup awards (1990 and 1994), told this daily from Karachi, Pakistan.

Known as the Maradona of Hockey in his playing days, Shahbaz had won gold in the Asia Cup, Asian Games and Champions Trophy apart from the World Cup. He was also part of the team that won bronze in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Despite him being the legend of the game, the 54-year-old feels the game didn't give him the recognition he deserved and it would have been different had he been the top cricketer. "I played hockey at the elite level for 18 years and was among the world's best. Had I been a cricketer, I would have been a billionaire. But here I am, I cannot build my dream home neither can I think of owning a luxurious car," lamented the hockey ace.

Coming down heavily on the current crop of Pakistani players, Shahbaz strongly believes that they are not mentally and physically fit to play the game. "They are low on confidence and their body language suggests so. Most of these players play a few games for Pakistan and then move to some sub-standard leagues abroad. Their thinking is different. You cannot achieve something great if you are trying to attain smaller goals."

He also has ways to improve the situation but said the change will take considerable time. "Hockey needs to be institutionalised. We need to start three or four excellence academies in different cities. We have to form different age group teams. We have 8-10 private academies here but they are only for self-projection," he suggested.

On the contrary, Shahbaz is quite happy with India's progress in recent times. "India are doing a good job. They are promoting hockey. They are looking after their players especially financially. They have been in the top six of the table in the past couple of years. They have a good structure in the country to groom and polish players."

Despite the praise, India too have hardly performed at the biggest stage with the bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics an exception. He blamed the faulty governing structure in both countries responsible for the downfall of the sport. "Take for example Holland, where hockey is a family game.

Here in India and Pakistan, the state units are bogus. We need to promote hockey in schools and colleges. We need to take care of players from the beginning. We should help them financially. Give them a stipend. They should be looked after academically as well. A single pattern should be introduced across the country. Inter-district leagues should be held. This all will ensure uniformity in training and grooming methods."

Elaborating it further, Shahbaz said, "We should start awarding central contracts. Grade players and fix annual contract fees for each grade. We need to make the game more attractive so that youngsters take up the sport. India still have a few pockets like Punjab, and Haryana where hockey is a prominent sport but here in Pakistan no region can be identified where hockey is alive."

He also believes India and Pakistan should play each other frequently to popularise the game. "We know both the teams play passionately whenever they play against each other. These matches will produce heroes, which we have been missing for quite some time now and these heroes in turn will attract youngsters to hockey."



Hosts can reach semis

Shahbaz predicts India to reach the semifinals. "As per my prediction, India can make it to the semifinals. Germany can be another semifinalist but the title clash will be between the Netherlands and Belgium." Australia are always a tough side given their show in the blue-riband events but Shahbaz differs. "Australia are always in the top four but they play too aggressively and sometimes that goes against them. For a big event like the World Cup, you need a strong defensive set-up and the Netherlands and Belgium have an edge in that department making them favourites for the title," he signed off.

CHENNAI: Regarded as one of the best forwards in the history of the game, Pakistan's former men's hockey team captain Shahbaz Ahmed is not surprised with the team he once led to glory failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup beginning in Odisha on January 13. With four World Cup trophies to their name, Pakistan are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. The inaugural champions (1971) had last won the coveted trophy way back in 1994 under Shahbaz's captaincy. "In Pakistan, hockey has lost popularity. Here youths don't talk about the sport. The whole nation is engulfed in cricket mania so much so that even the prime minister's news doesn't find prominence if cricket and related news are there," Shahbaz, the only player to have won two back-to-back players of the World Cup awards (1990 and 1994), told this daily from Karachi, Pakistan. Known as the Maradona of Hockey in his playing days, Shahbaz had won gold in the Asia Cup, Asian Games and Champions Trophy apart from the World Cup. He was also part of the team that won bronze in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Despite him being the legend of the game, the 54-year-old feels the game didn't give him the recognition he deserved and it would have been different had he been the top cricketer. "I played hockey at the elite level for 18 years and was among the world's best. Had I been a cricketer, I would have been a billionaire. But here I am, I cannot build my dream home neither can I think of owning a luxurious car," lamented the hockey ace. Coming down heavily on the current crop of Pakistani players, Shahbaz strongly believes that they are not mentally and physically fit to play the game. "They are low on confidence and their body language suggests so. Most of these players play a few games for Pakistan and then move to some sub-standard leagues abroad. Their thinking is different. You cannot achieve something great if you are trying to attain smaller goals." He also has ways to improve the situation but said the change will take considerable time. "Hockey needs to be institutionalised. We need to start three or four excellence academies in different cities. We have to form different age group teams. We have 8-10 private academies here but they are only for self-projection," he suggested. On the contrary, Shahbaz is quite happy with India's progress in recent times. "India are doing a good job. They are promoting hockey. They are looking after their players especially financially. They have been in the top six of the table in the past couple of years. They have a good structure in the country to groom and polish players." Despite the praise, India too have hardly performed at the biggest stage with the bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics an exception. He blamed the faulty governing structure in both countries responsible for the downfall of the sport. "Take for example Holland, where hockey is a family game. Here in India and Pakistan, the state units are bogus. We need to promote hockey in schools and colleges. We need to take care of players from the beginning. We should help them financially. Give them a stipend. They should be looked after academically as well. A single pattern should be introduced across the country. Inter-district leagues should be held. This all will ensure uniformity in training and grooming methods." Elaborating it further, Shahbaz said, "We should start awarding central contracts. Grade players and fix annual contract fees for each grade. We need to make the game more attractive so that youngsters take up the sport. India still have a few pockets like Punjab, and Haryana where hockey is a prominent sport but here in Pakistan no region can be identified where hockey is alive." He also believes India and Pakistan should play each other frequently to popularise the game. "We know both the teams play passionately whenever they play against each other. These matches will produce heroes, which we have been missing for quite some time now and these heroes in turn will attract youngsters to hockey."Hosts can reach semis Shahbaz predicts India to reach the semifinals. "As per my prediction, India can make it to the semifinals. Germany can be another semifinalist but the title clash will be between the Netherlands and Belgium." Australia are always a tough side given their show in the blue-riband events but Shahbaz differs. "Australia are always in the top four but they play too aggressively and sometimes that goes against them. For a big event like the World Cup, you need a strong defensive set-up and the Netherlands and Belgium have an edge in that department making them favourites for the title," he signed off.