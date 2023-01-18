Indian women's hockey team crushes South Africa 7-0 

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: Indian women's hockey team registered another big win on the tour of South Africa, crushing the hosts 7-0 in the second match, with stalwart Rani, returning after a long injury lay-off, scoring her second goal in the series.

Following their 5-1 win in the tour opener, the FIH Women's Nations Cup champions showed the same intensity on Tuesday with Udita opening the account in the ninth minute.

The team led by goalkeeper Savita put more pressure on the hosts in the second quarter with Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, who made her senior international debut in the opening match on Monday, scoring the second goal in the 22nd minute.

This was followed by a field goal by experienced forward and former captain Rani, who last played nearly six months back in the Pro League.

India doubled their 3-0 lead by the end of the second quarter with Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya scoring in the 25th, 26th and 27th minutes.

Though the third quarter did not see any goals being scored, India ended the proceedings with Vandana completing her brace in the 58th minute.

India will play their third match against South Africa on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN: Indian women's hockey team registered another big win on the tour of South Africa, crushing the hosts 7-0 in the second match, with stalwart Rani, returning after a long injury lay-off, scoring her second goal in the series. Following their 5-1 win in the tour opener, the FIH Women's Nations Cup champions showed the same intensity on Tuesday with Udita opening the account in the ninth minute. The team led by goalkeeper Savita put more pressure on the hosts in the second quarter with Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, who made her senior international debut in the opening match on Monday, scoring the second goal in the 22nd minute. This was followed by a field goal by experienced forward and former captain Rani, who last played nearly six months back in the Pro League. India doubled their 3-0 lead by the end of the second quarter with Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya scoring in the 25th, 26th and 27th minutes. Though the third quarter did not see any goals being scored, India ended the proceedings with Vandana completing her brace in the 58th minute. India will play their third match against South Africa on Thursday.