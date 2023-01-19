Not a good percentage for India in 2021 anti-doping testing report

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India once again topped the infamous 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency’s anti-doping testing figures charts. According to the report that was released on Wednesday, India are number one when it comes to adverse analytical findings (AAF) in terms of percentage among countries that have collected more than 1000 samples. Overall with 2.3 per cent of AAFs against samples collected India are placed second behind South Africa whose figures are as high as 2.9 per cent. South Africa with 956 total samples, however, has collected less than 1000.

All athletes who are on the AAF list in the report may not translate into Anti-doping Rule Violations. It will be determined after a hearing. According to WADA, the report summarises the results of all the samples WADA-accredited Laboratories analysed and reported into WADA’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) in 2021.

India’s testing authority National Anti-Doping Agency 1794 samples, including 144 blood samples (55 in competition and 89 out of competition). Out of 1794 samples, 42 tested positive. Of the 830 samples collected in competition, 33 tested positive, while nine tested positive out of competition out of 820 samples. In 2020, India’s AAF percentage was almost double at 4.6 per cent – 55 out of 1186 samples (urine and blood). Though the number of tests is not what it used to be before Covid 19, NADA has shown of late that they are testing top athletes.

Countries like China, Germany and Russia have collected over 10,000 samples, percentage-wise AAFs are quite low. The China Anti-Doping Agency has tested 24501 samples, with 57 positive cases; its AAF is at 0.2 per cent. Similarly, the German National Anti-Doping Agency collected 14738 samples that had 0.3 per cent (37 AAFs) and Russia National Anti-Doping Organisation tested 10,001 and had 85 positives at 0.8 per cent.

Athletics is one sport that has the highest number of AAFs – 16 out of 575 urine and blood samples. Of late, top athletes including Asian Games medallists have tested positive. Not just in athletics, even in sports like wrestling and weightlifting national and international players have tested positive during testings by NADA.

The report also says that there is an increase in the total number of AAFs for growth hormone (GH) from one in 2020 to seven in 2021. The number of samples collected too has increased compared to last time when collection was affected by Covid.



Other points in the WADA document

A 61.2% increase in the number of samples (both urine and non-ABP blood samples) analyzed and reported into ADAMS: 149,758 in 2020 to 241,430 in 2021. It should be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the number of samples collected in 2020.

An increase in the total number of samples analyzed and reported by nearly all WADA-accredited laboratories and WADA-approved laboratories into ADAMS in 2021 compared to 2020.

An increase in the total number and percentage of non-ABP blood samples analyzed: 7.3% (10,940 of 149,758 samples) in 2020 to 9.3% (22,398 Blood + DBS samples out of 241,430).

An increase of 36% in the number of ABP blood samples analyzed: 22,666 in 2020 to 30,821 in 2021.

A decrease in the total percentage of AAFs: 0.67% in 2020 (1,009 AAFs from 149,758 samples) to 0.65% (1,560 AAFs from 241,430 samples).

An increase in the total number of AAFs for growth hormone (GH): 1 in 2020 to 7 in 2021, including the first reported AAF for a GH biomarker.

