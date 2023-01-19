Sports min seeks reply from WFI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat also revealed during the protest that so upset were the wrestlers that she along with Bajrang Punia went to meet Home Minister Amit Shah some months ago to highlight issues plaguing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Later in the day, the sports ministry asked the WFI to file a reply to all allegations levelled against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A statement issued by the ministry said it took cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. The ministry has sought an explanation from WFI.

It has also directed the federation to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours. In its communication to WFI, the Ministry has stated that “since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter.”

