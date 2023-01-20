Delhi can be new venue for women wrestler's camp

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi entered the second day, a lot of developments happened on the ground and off it as well. Even as a delegation of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik met sports ministry and SAI officials on Thursday afternoon, there was also an indication of a change in the venue of the camp for women wrestlers from Lucknow to the national capital.

Sources also said that support staff for the women wrestlers could also be changed though no official communication was made regarding these developments till the filing of this report. Double Worlds medallist Vinesh has specifically spoken against the venue in Lucknow on Wednesday and in the past as well.

"We have requested many times to move the camp away from Lucknow. Why does it happen only there? Because it's easy for them to prey on the women wrestlers," Vinesh had said. Given the protest, the sports ministry on Wednesday cancelled the Lucknow national camp. It was due to start on Wednesday. "The women's camp could be held at IG Stadium in New Delhi. Even the support staff may be changed. An official order in this regard is still awaited but that could be the first step towards pacifying the agitating wrestlers," said a source privy to the development.

Earlier in the day, dissatisfied with the response from the ministry and SAI officials, the wrestlers affirmed that the resignation of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not enough and the body along with state units should be disbanded. They also said that the protest will continue unless concrete action is taken.

"Unfortunately we did not get a satisfactory response," said Vinesh while interacting with media persons in the evening. "Yesterday, we had 1-2 victims amongst us but now we have 5-6 wrestlers, who were harassed (sexually). We can't name them now, after all, they are daughters and sisters of somebody. But if we are forced to disclose their identity, it will be a black day," she said.

"It's not just about his (Singh) resignation. We will send him to jail. We did not want to take the legal route, because we had hoped for a resolution but if a proper solution is not provided, we will lodge FIRs against the president. We are World Championship and Olympic medallists, don't suspect us, we are telling the truth, believe us."



WFI chief planning to leave country

Meanwhile, the Olympic and Worlds medallist Bajrang claimed that Singh is planning to leave the country. "We have been informed by sources that he (WFI chief) is planning to leave the country. His ouster will not serve the purpose. He will make way for a dummy candidate as he has full control over state units," the ace grappler said.

The strength of protesting wrestlers only swelled on Day two but there were a few exceptions including London Olympics bronze Yogeshwar Dutt and double Commonwealth Games medallist Divya Kakran, who supported the WFI chief. "All the videos (in support Singh) are being made where he has that "aatank ka adda' (hub of terror), people should come and make videos here at Jantar Mantar while sitting in front of the public. We want the government to take control of WFI and we will not compete in any competition under the current president," added Vinesh. Meanwhile, three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat, who incidentally is also Vinesh's cousin, reached the protest site. She assured the wrestlers that their demands will be accepted.



WFI meeting on Jan 22

Amid the agitation, the WFI has called an emergency executive council and emergency general body meeting in Ayodhya on Sunday. "The meeting has single point agenda which is to discuss the allegations made against the president. I cannot say whether he will resign during the meeting but everything will be discussed in the meeting," a WFI official told this daily.Singh is serving his third term as WFI President. His tenure ends this year after which he will be ineligible to contest. Singh was elected WFI president for the third time in February 2019.

