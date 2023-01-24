Locked passports, Schengen visa add to wrestlers' woes  

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the five-member oversight committee was announced on Monday, Indian wrestlers' participation in the upcoming Zagreb Open Ranking Series still seems unrealistic. The event in Croatia is scheduled between February 1 to 5.

The committee headed by MC Mary Kom is not only supposed to probe allegations of sexual misconduct and other charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but also oversee the day-to-day functioning of the federation. But it will be an uphill task for it to complete the visa formalities with only a week remaining before the event begins. The team has already been selected (gold medallists of the 2022 senior nationals). The visa process also started before the wrestlers' protest.

As the process was on, the passports and visa application forms of most of the wrestlers are lying at the WFI office, which is housed at the government allotted bungalow of the embattled WFI chief on Ashoka Road in New Delhi. The office is apparently locked since the sports ministry asked the WFI to suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect. The oversight committee is supposed to take the charge but it might take at least a day or two for it to collect wrestlers' documents from the WFI office.

Besides, Croatia became the 27th country in the Schengen zone at the start of this year which means wrestlers wishing to compete there will have to procure a Schengen visa if they already don't have one.

"WFI was awaiting the ministry's clearance before the protest halted the process. It's not a big issue but now they need a letter from the Croatian federation for its embassy here in the country. Besides, they need to book an appointment at the Croatia VFS centre. The Schengen visa means the wrestlers will have to complete additional formalities," said a coach on condition of anonymity.

It was learnt that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) wanted the wrestlers to participate in the Zagreb Ranking Series but time doesn't seem to be in its favour. The event is important as it gives wrestlers crucial ranking points, which in turn help them in getting seedings for World Championships. The Worlds is scheduled in September and more importantly, it will be the first Olympic qualifier in wrestling for the 2024 Games.

