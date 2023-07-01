Home Sport Other

Appoint CEO at the earliest: IOC to IOA

It is understood that the IOC is in touch with the IOA and has communicated that a CEO must be appointed as early as possible.

Published: 01st July 2023 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Olympic rings reflected on the windows at the headquarters of IOC. (File photo | AFP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is in a fix once again.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keeping a close watch on the IOA and has conveyed to it, like on previous occasions, the urgency of appointing a chief executive officer.

It is understood that the IOC has given a month or so to sort out the issue and appoint a CEO as per the new constitution. The IOA was supposed to appoint a CEO within 30 days of the election (December 2022) but has not appointed one despite repeated reminders from the IOC.

It is understood that the IOC is in touch with the IOA and has communicated that a CEO must be appointed as early as possible. There is a possibility that it can happen in the next month or so.

The IOC, though, did not confirm about a deadline. “As mentioned in recent updates to the IOC EB, the NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General,” the IOC said in a statement.

“We can confirm that the IOC continues to monitor this issue very closely with the NOC of India in order to make sure that the new CEO/Secretary General can be appointed as early as possible.”

The IOC, in its last Executive Board meeting, took cognizance of the matter and said, “The NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General without any further delay, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalise the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete this process. The IOC continues to monitor this issue.” The IOC is yet to meet the IOA over this.

The IOA has been insisting that because of the eligibility criteria listed in the newly-amended constitution, they are not being able to attract too many candidates. One such sticking point is that the applicant must have worked in a company with  Rs 25-crore turnover. This one point could be changed and it is understood the IOC may not have many problem with that.

The New Indian Express has been highlighting this issue and has also pointed out how the last Executive Committee meeting turned loud when the appointment of a CEO was up for discussion.

IOA president, PT Usha, has been insisting on the appointment but there are a few members who would want the status quo to continue. As of now the joint secretary, an honorary member, is discharging the duties of the CEO.

Another concern is that that they have not found a candidate who would be acceptable to all members and would be closely working with the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The IOA has been under the scanner for quite a few reasons including its inaction during the wrestlers’ protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association IOA International Olympic Committee CEO
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp