Appoint CEO at the earliest: IOC to IOA

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is in a fix once again.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keeping a close watch on the IOA and has conveyed to it, like on previous occasions, the urgency of appointing a chief executive officer.

It is understood that the IOC has given a month or so to sort out the issue and appoint a CEO as per the new constitution. The IOA was supposed to appoint a CEO within 30 days of the election (December 2022) but has not appointed one despite repeated reminders from the IOC.

It is understood that the IOC is in touch with the IOA and has communicated that a CEO must be appointed as early as possible. There is a possibility that it can happen in the next month or so.

The IOC, though, did not confirm about a deadline. “As mentioned in recent updates to the IOC EB, the NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General,” the IOC said in a statement.

“We can confirm that the IOC continues to monitor this issue very closely with the NOC of India in order to make sure that the new CEO/Secretary General can be appointed as early as possible.”

The IOC, in its last Executive Board meeting, took cognizance of the matter and said, “The NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General without any further delay, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalise the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete this process. The IOC continues to monitor this issue.” The IOC is yet to meet the IOA over this.

The IOA has been insisting that because of the eligibility criteria listed in the newly-amended constitution, they are not being able to attract too many candidates. One such sticking point is that the applicant must have worked in a company with Rs 25-crore turnover. This one point could be changed and it is understood the IOC may not have many problem with that.

The New Indian Express has been highlighting this issue and has also pointed out how the last Executive Committee meeting turned loud when the appointment of a CEO was up for discussion.

IOA president, PT Usha, has been insisting on the appointment but there are a few members who would want the status quo to continue. As of now the joint secretary, an honorary member, is discharging the duties of the CEO.

Another concern is that that they have not found a candidate who would be acceptable to all members and would be closely working with the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The IOA has been under the scanner for quite a few reasons including its inaction during the wrestlers’ protest.

