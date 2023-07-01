Home Sport Other

Chief Minister Trophy to begin from today  

The CM Trophy 2023, a state-level tournament conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will happen across 17 venues in the city from July 1 till 25.

CM trophy

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, speaking at the inauguration event on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The inaugural edition of the Chief Minister Trophy tournament is set to begin on Saturday. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the event on Friday at an event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The CM Trophy 2023, a state-level tournament conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will happen across 17 venues in the city from July 1 to 25.

Jaicharan-Thareenish bag title
The pair of Jaicharan Chandrasekar and GS Thareenish of Tamil Nadu defeated the duo of Thirumaran ASR and Thibu Babu  3-6, 6-3,10-5 in the boys doubles final of the RANE AITA Trichy National series Under 16 tennis championship. 

Results: Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Jaicharan Chandrasekhar (TN) bt Thirumurugan (TN) 5-7,6-4,6-2; Karan Thapa (KL) bt  Anirudh Palanisamy (TN) 6-4,6-0; Girls: Kashvi Sunil (KA) bt Lukshitha Gopinath (TN) 6-1,6-0, Sree Syleswari bt Hritika Kaple (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Finals: Boys: Jaicharan Chandrasekar (TN)/GS Thareenish (TN) bt Thirumaran ASR(TN)/Thibu Babu (TN) 3-6, 6-3,10-5; Girls: Sree Syleswari (TN)/Sree Sasthayini (TN) bt Akansha Ghosh (WB)/Lukshitha Gopinath (TN)  6-1 6-3. 

Pugazh’s effort in vain
Despite Pugazh’s unbeaten 87, his school Govt HSS Pudur lost to Jeppiar MHSS by 17 runs in a rain-affected 31-over per side TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup 2023 Under-19 inter-school tournament clash. Brief scores: Jeppiar MHSS 184/7 in 31 ovs (B Sachin 58, M Mohana Prasath 28, Dominic Kishore 26) bt Govt HSS, Pudur 167/7 in 31 ovs (A Pugazh 87 n.o).

