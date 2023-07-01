Home Sport Other

Diamond League: Neeraj tops with 87.66m throw

Germany’s Julian Weber came second (87.03m) and Jakub Vadlejch finished third (86.13m). 

Published: 01st July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra

Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra competes in Diamond League 2023, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished at the top with a throw of 87.66m at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday night. Germany’s Julian Weber came second (87.03m) and Jakub Vadlejch finished third (86.13m). 

Meanwhile, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a 7.88m effort. His second best was 7.75m. LaQuan Nairn (Bahamas), Mitliadis Tentoglou (Greece), and Yuki Hashioka (Japan) claimed the top three positions with 8.11m, 8.07m and 7.98m, respectively. Hashioka had five fouls in his sixth attempt, and yet he finished third at the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra javelin throw
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp