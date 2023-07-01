Diamond League: Neeraj tops with 87.66m throw

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished at the top with a throw of 87.66m at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday night. Germany’s Julian Weber came second (87.03m) and Jakub Vadlejch finished third (86.13m).

Meanwhile, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a 7.88m effort. His second best was 7.75m. LaQuan Nairn (Bahamas), Mitliadis Tentoglou (Greece), and Yuki Hashioka (Japan) claimed the top three positions with 8.11m, 8.07m and 7.98m, respectively. Hashioka had five fouls in his sixth attempt, and yet he finished third at the event.

