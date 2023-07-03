Home Sport Other

Leading Dutch rider Joey Den Besten killed in a crash: Reports

Tragic End: Joey Den Besten. (Photo | Instagram)

Leading Dutch rider Joey Den Besten was tragically killed at Imatra in Finland on Sunday, casting a dark cloud over the third round of the International Road Racing Championship meeting, according to a report.

The 30-year-old, who previously raced at the North West 200, was a former two-time International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) Supersport champion, NewsLetter reports.

He also finished third in the IRRC Superbike class in 2021.

Dene Besten is understood to have collided with a pole after crashing on the straight on the warm-up lap ahead of the second Superbike race in the rain, the report added.

According to NL Times, police in Finland were investigating the incident, and the Finnish Motorcycle Union also set up an examination to review what happened. The motorcycle association was expected to release a statement later on Monday

"A rider lost his life today on Sunday in the IRRC series Imatranajo race. The rider lost control of his bike on the formation lap of the IRRC Superbike race. The start was immediately cancelled," said the organization behind the Imatranajo race in a statement on their website.

The statement noted, "We regret to inform you that rider Joey Den Besten lost his life today in the IRRC Imatranajo race."

"The rider lost control of his bike on the formation lap of the Superbike race. Our most heartfelt condolences to the family and fellow riders. He will be missed.”

