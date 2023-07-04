Home Sport Other

Ex Scotland Rugby star Greig Oliver dies in paragliding crash in South Africa

Oliver was a passenger in a tandem flight when two paragliders are understood to have crashed into each other.

Published: 04th July 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Former Scotland international rugby star Grieg Oliver has died in a horrific paragliding accident in South Africa, where he was watching his son compete in the Under 20 World Cup, reports said.

The incident took place in Cape Town, with the Munster coach in the country to watch his son compete in Rugby World Cup. Oliver was a passenger in a tandem flight when two paragliders are understood to have crashed into each other, according to mirror.co.uk.

The pilot of one of the was able to deploy a parachute and fall safely into the sea, but Oliver landed on nearby rocks. Rescue swimmers from the National Sea Rescue Institute attempted to save the former rugby star alongside paramedics but were unable to revive him with Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The pilot and passenger of the other tandem landed safely, while Oliver's pilot was treated for minor injuries. 

A scrum-half during his playing career Oliver made his debut for the Scotland national team during the 1987 World Cup. He was called up again four years later for the tournament, where he made his final international appearance.

After retiring, he held a number of coaching roles, including with Garryowen, Munster 'A' and in the Irish age-category set-up. Most recently, he worked as an Elite Performance Officer for Munster, with the club's chief executive paying tribute to him. 

The IRFU led the tributes to Oliver, who had been working as a coach for Irish side Munster.“On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time," World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said.
 
"On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time," BBC quoted IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rugby star Grieg Oliver Under 20 World Cup Cape Town
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp