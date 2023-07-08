Home Sport Other

Sindhu, Sen enter semifinals of Canada Open

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stamped her authority over Fang Jie to register her first victory in four meetings against her opponent with a dominating 21-13 21-7 margin in the women's singles.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu

India's star shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu.(File Photo)

By PTI

CALGARY: Commonwealth Games champions PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up contrasting wins to advance to the semifinals of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament here.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stamped her authority over Fang Jie to register her first victory in four meetings against her opponent with a dominating 21-13 21-7 margin in the women's singles quarterfinals late on Friday night.

Later, Sen staved off a spirited fight from German qualifier Julien Carraggi 21-8 17-21 21-10 in the men's singles quarterfinal.

Sindhu will now face world number one Japan's Yamaguchi and Sen is pitted against fourth-seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad has a favourable 14-10 head-to-head record against the top-seeded Japanese, who had beaten the Indian in their last meeting at Singapore Open this year.

Sen, on the other hand, has a 1-1 record against Nishimoto, having last played him at the 2022 Japan Open.

Sindhu looked more alert as she zoomed to a 5-1 lead early on.

Her trademark smashes and drops troubled Fang Jie, who also committed lot of unforced errors.

The Indian entered the break with a 11-6 lead.

Sindhu was quick on her feet and covered the court well, returning everything thrown at her with ease.

With the shuttle going to net a few times, Fang Jie reduced the deficit to 10-14 and then 12-16 but Sindhu finished things with two whipping smashes.

The second game started on an even keel with Fang Jie managing a slender 5-3 lead at one stage but Sindhu quickly turned things around, reaching the interval at 11-5 with her opponent finding the net.

It was mostly a one-way traffic as Sindhu made her opponent work hard, dominating the rallies to keep moving ahead.

Looking for precision, the Chinese missed the lines and soon handed over the match to the Indian with two net errors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp