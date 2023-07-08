Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan asked to appear before court on July 18

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Friday took cognizance of the Delhi Police chargesheet against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case by a group of female grapplers, asking him to appear before the court on July 18 for further proceedings.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also asked co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, to be present in connection with the case. The court took cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the IPC.

Notably, the Delhi High Court, Friday itself, allowed a minor wrestler to withdraw her plea relating to the hearing of a sexual harassment case against Singh, a six-time MP, by a competent court. The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

NEW DELHI: A city court on Friday took cognizance of the Delhi Police chargesheet against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case by a group of female grapplers, asking him to appear before the court on July 18 for further proceedings. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also asked co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, to be present in connection with the case. The court took cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the IPC. Notably, the Delhi High Court, Friday itself, allowed a minor wrestler to withdraw her plea relating to the hearing of a sexual harassment case against Singh, a six-time MP, by a competent court. The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });