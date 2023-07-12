Home Sport Other

Dipa Karmakar makes a strong comeback in Asian Games trials

Dipa tested positive for the prohibited substance higenamine and was banned until July 10, 2023.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar: Achievements - First Indian female gymnast to win a medal at Commonwealth Games - Finished fourth in Women's Vault Gymnastics event at 2016 Rio Olympics

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar.(File Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After a 21-month suspension, India's top gymnast Dipa Karmakar made a strong comeback by securing the top place with 47.05 points in the women's senior individual provisional results of the ongoing GFI Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials for the Asian Games held at Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday. The trials will conclude on Wednesday.  

Dipa tested positive for the prohibited substance higenamine and was banned until July 10, 2023. Talking about today’s performance Dipa said, “I had gone through a really tough time of my life. It’s a big comeback for me. My performance is not 100 percent here but still, I am happy to finish on top. I am thankful to my supporters, coaches and the federation who stood with me during my bad phase of my career.”  

“I am hopeful to get selected in the India team for the Asian Games to be held at Hangzhou. I will get two more months for training and I am sure I will improve my performance at the Asian Games” added Dipa. "Many young talented gymnasts are coming forward in our country which is a positive development in the sport. They are putting challenges for the senior players. I love to compete with them."

“Being a coach I am happy to see Dipa in the selection trial for Asian Games and confident that she will bounce back strongly," her coach Bishweshwar Nandi said. "In the last one and half months she trained at Agartala for this. To take care of her injury, we appointed a personal physiotherapist from Delhi. I am not only a coach for her, but I have also played different roles in her life like father, guardian, mentor, physio, etc, and understood that she is a mentally strong player and never succumbs to any situation in her life”, said coach Bishweshwar Nandi.    

Top 8 women senior individual provisional results: Dipa Karmakar (47.05), Pranati Das (45.80), Pranati Nayak (44.45), Bidisha Gayen (41.05), Shradha Talekar (40.10), Protistha Samanta (39.95), Swastika Ganguly (39.95), Mallika  Kulshreshtha (38.60).

Top 7 men Sr individual provisional results: Yogeshwar Singh (76.30), Rakesh Patra (76.20), Tapan Mohanty (74.60), Abhijit Kumar (73.95), Gaurav Kumar (73.85), Tapeswarnath Das (70.05), Satyajit Mondal (69.45).  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dipa Karmakar GFI Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials Asian Games trials
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp