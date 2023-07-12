Wrestling: July 23 deadline remains, trials dates to be announced soon

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and Olympic Council of Asia not accepting the Indian Olympic Association's request for further extension of the deadline beyond July 23 as the last date for sending wrestling entries, the ad-hoc committee had a meeting on Tuesday to finalise the dates for selection trials. Various scenarios were discussed during the meeting so that protesting wrestlers could be accommodated in the trials. However, the panel chose neither to announce the date of selection trials nor make the criteria public until further discussion with the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) before finalising the dates. Given the situation, the date and criteria could be announced on Wednesday.

Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshi not in the country

Even as Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik left the country in the first week of July, it is learnt that Vinesh Phogat too left for Hungary to compete in the Ranking Series. Bajrang was accompanied by Jitender Kinha, Sangeeta Phogat left with Vinesh while husband Satyawart Kadian accompanied Sakshi to the USA. “These wrestlers cannot compete if the trials are held by July 22. So we have discussed scenarios so that they can also get an opportunity. One way is to organise a trial now and select three wrestlers — two finalists and winner between two remaining semifinalists. Later, these three can compete with a protesting wrestler in his/her weight category. For doing this, we can send reserve names in the entry list,” a source in the know of things told this daily.

It is also learnt that the panel also discussed giving direct entries to five World Championships medallists — Bajrang, Vinesh, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik. However, the source speaking on the criterion said, “That was one option but anything can be said with certainty only once the criteria are set and authorities approve it.”

U-20 wrestlers may suffer

The U-20 wrestlers, who will compete at the Junior Asian Championships scheduled from July 16 to 20 in Amman City, Jordan. A few of them are bound to be affected as they have to compete in the trials after returning to the country. Meanwhile, Sarita Mor, who is scheduled to compete at the Hungary Ranking Series, in all probability may miss the event to prepare for the Asian Games selection trials.

