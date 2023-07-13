Home Sport Other

Asian Athletics Championships: Abhishek wins bronze in 10,000m

According to an AFI statement, the competitors battled hot and humid conditions during the men’s 25-lap race.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  There was disappointment in women’s javelin. Annu Rani, who won medals at the last two editions of the Asian Athletics Championships, finished fourth with a throw of 59.10m. However, long-distance runner Abhishek Pal brought some cheers to the India camp after he managed to secure bronze in 10,000m in 29:33.36s. 

According to an AFI statement, the competitors battled hot and humid conditions during the men’s 25-lap race. Japan’s Ren Tazawa took the pole position and eventually won gold with a time of 29:18.44s. Kazakhstan’s Shadrack Kimutai Koech took home silver with a time of 29:31.63 seconds. Interestingly, the 25-year-old Indian runner finished seventh at Doha meet four years ago. 

India’s Pal and his compatriot Gulveer Singh were behind the leading runners for almost the entire race. Pal made a surge in the last lap and overtook tiring Japanese runner Yuto Imae, who was fourth, to cross the finish third. Annu finished behind Japan’s Marina Saito (61.67m), Liu Shiying (61.51m) and Nadeesha Dilhani (60.93m). 

In women’s 1500m, India’s Lili Das finished seventh with a time of 4:27.61. In the decathlon, Tejaswin Shankar was leading the field on day one with 4124 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Pal Asian Athletics Championships
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp