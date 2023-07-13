Cyclothon to be held in Chennai on October 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HCL launched the Cyclothon, its first cycling initiative in Chennai, in the presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu at a function here on Wednesday. The event is being held under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India with support from the Tamil Nadu government and SDAT. Cyclothon will be held on October 8, 2023, in Chennai and will cater to professional cyclists, amateurs and hobbyists.

Udhayanidhi Stalin informed that Tamil Nadu will be the second host of the Cyclothon. He also insisted that Tamil Nadu had successfully hosted the Chess Olympiad and the Squash World Cup, and also informed the line of international events to be held in hockey, surfing and so on in the city in the next few months. “Tamil Nadu has a rich tradition of producing professional athletes in multiple sports.

Our vision is to position ourselves as a global destination for sports by shoring up infrastructure and bringing world-class sporting events to the state. Cyclothon is one such sporting initiative in this direction and we are happy to associate with HCL to conduct this event,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin. Dr Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, and J Meghanatha Reddy, Sports Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu were also present at the launch.

Atulya Misra, additional chief secretary, sports said, “I believe cycling will get a major push after this cyclothon...the government is spending money on infrastructure. “We are trying to bring sports for the masses and we are trying to bring big events to Tamil Nadu,” he said, referring to events like the Chess Olympiad and WTA tennis tournament last year and the upcoming international surfing competition.

Onkar Singh, chairman, of the Cycling Federation of India and Secretary General of the Asian Cycling Federation said, “his event presents a remarkable platform for cyclists across the nation to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.”

The race will begin at Mayajaal Multiplex, and follow the ECR Road to Kovalam before returning. Registrations are open from July 12 to September 20, 2023.

CHENNAI: HCL launched the Cyclothon, its first cycling initiative in Chennai, in the presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu at a function here on Wednesday. The event is being held under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India with support from the Tamil Nadu government and SDAT. Cyclothon will be held on October 8, 2023, in Chennai and will cater to professional cyclists, amateurs and hobbyists. Udhayanidhi Stalin informed that Tamil Nadu will be the second host of the Cyclothon. He also insisted that Tamil Nadu had successfully hosted the Chess Olympiad and the Squash World Cup, and also informed the line of international events to be held in hockey, surfing and so on in the city in the next few months. “Tamil Nadu has a rich tradition of producing professional athletes in multiple sports. Our vision is to position ourselves as a global destination for sports by shoring up infrastructure and bringing world-class sporting events to the state. Cyclothon is one such sporting initiative in this direction and we are happy to associate with HCL to conduct this event,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin. Dr Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, and J Meghanatha Reddy, Sports Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu were also present at the launch.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Atulya Misra, additional chief secretary, sports said, “I believe cycling will get a major push after this cyclothon...the government is spending money on infrastructure. “We are trying to bring sports for the masses and we are trying to bring big events to Tamil Nadu,” he said, referring to events like the Chess Olympiad and WTA tennis tournament last year and the upcoming international surfing competition. Onkar Singh, chairman, of the Cycling Federation of India and Secretary General of the Asian Cycling Federation said, “his event presents a remarkable platform for cyclists across the nation to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.” The race will begin at Mayajaal Multiplex, and follow the ECR Road to Kovalam before returning. Registrations are open from July 12 to September 20, 2023.