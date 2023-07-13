Home Sport Other

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden crash out of Wimbledon in men's doubles semifinals

Seeded sixth, Bopanna and Ebden battled for one hour and 26 minutes before going down 5-7 4-6.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna (File | AP)

By PTI

WIMBLEDON: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the men's doubles competition at the Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupsk in the semifinals here on Thursday.

Seeded sixth, Bopanna and Ebden battled for one hour and 26 minutes before going down 5-7 4-6.

The 43-year-old Bopanna, the only Indian in fray at the Wimbledon, fell short of becoming the Open Era's oldest Grand Slam champion across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

ALSO READ | Just 5% of women’s players at Wimbledon have a female coach. The tennis tour wants to change that

Bopanna and Ebden, 35, came back from a set down to beat the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Bopanna had reached the Australian Open final with Sania Mirza earlier this year and won two ATP titles along with Ebden in men's doubles.

For Bopanna it was his third appearance in a Wimbledon semifinal and first since 2015.

Overall, Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men's doubles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wimbledon Rohan Bopanna Tennis
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp