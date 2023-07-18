Home Sport Other

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Gaurav visited different areas, including Yamuna Bazar, and met the people displaced from the flood plains of the Yamuna.

Published: 18th July 2023

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: World champion powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributed food items and water bottles to people affected by the prevailing flooding in the national capital.

Several areas of the city are underwater as the water level of river Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall earlier this week.

''Just like during the Covid pandemic, we, Pingaksh Foundation, are trying to help the affected people in Delhi due to the swelling Yamuna river. There are many people who lost their work and homes, we go there and meet them, listen to their problems, and provide basic help as much as we can,'' Gaurav said.

When COVID-induced lockdown in the country, the national-level shooter Gaurav, who is also a Mahant at the temple in Chandni Chowk, had distributed food among the homeless in the city.

The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.01 meters in Delhi on Monday at 11 pm. This is a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level of the Yamuna. 

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 metres on Monday morning. This was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging persisted in several parts of the national capital.

As per the Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday. 

