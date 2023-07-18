Home Sport Other

Stimac appeals to Prime Minister on Asiad participation

In Asian Games, the football event is usually an U-23 with three senior players allowed.

Published: 18th July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be the first time in Indian football, the national coach is appealing to the Prime Minister for participating in the Asian Games. In a social media post, Stimac has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi help the U-23 team to participate at the Asian Games in Hangzou in September-October this year.

“Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I am not sure if someone would have briefed you or updated you about the Indian team’s participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the most important and key global sport “football” team has been deprived of participating and representing the Indian flag,” Stimac wrote.

