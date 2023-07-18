Young golfers to vie for honours at 13th DGC Junior golf tournament 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 100 golfers aged 8 to 21 will vie for top honours when the 13th DGC Junior and Sub-Junior Golf Tournament begins on Wednesday at the iconic Delhi Golf Club.

The three-day event, presented by USHA, will be played on both the Lodhi and Peacock Courses.

The tournament will see some of the most promising young players in action, including Sharanya Agarwal from New Jersey, USA (handicap-1), Kashika Mishra (handicap-2), Chaitanya Pandey (the youngest Indian winner of European US Kids 2019) and Sandeep Kadian (Winner DGC Juniors/Sub-Juniors Golf Tournament 2022) amongst others.

"Our partnership with the Delhi Golf Club goes way back and is special as it reflects our shared commitment to nurturing young talent," said Komal Mehra, Head of Sports Initiatives and Associations, Komal Mehra, Usha International in a release.

"It is so heartening to see the growing number of youngsters who take part in these events and go on to make a mark in the world of golf, not just in the country but internationally too.

We look forward to witnessing some exceptional talent over the next three days."

