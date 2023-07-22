HC reserves order as wrestlers suffer wait

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestling is in mess would be an understatement. After a long wait, the trials to select teams for the Asian Games will begin on Saturday but wrestlers are more concerned about Delhi High Court order that is reserved and will be passed on Saturday. For a sportsperson any kind of distraction is a sacrilege.

The matter pertaining to direct entries to Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) and World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat (53kg) did not go down well with the wrestling community in general. The two aggrieved wrestlers in the weight categories - world U-20 champion Antim Phangal and U-23 Asian champion Sujeet Kalkal - approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday. The matter was listed with Justice Subramonium Prasad and after the day’s hearing on Friday he has reserved the order for Saturday. Interestingly, the trials will be held over July 22 and 23 and the last date to send names for the Asian Games for wrestling is July 23 (relaxation given by Olympic Council of Asia).

The judge was quite categorical, according to wrestlers’ coach, wanted to know if any WFI selection policy was violated. The Indian Olympic Association ad hoc committee had argued that they had followed WFI selection policy and invoked the selection clause that exempted “iconic athletes such as Olympic/World Championships medallist from trials and is based on recommendation of coaches”. The petitioners argued that such a clause was withdrawn during a general council meeting last August. The respondent, however, said that the said minutes of the meeting was not part of the WFI records.

Whatever it is, the wrestlers are all affected. Family members of a few aggrieved wrestlers also went to IG Stadium in New Delhi where the trials will take place and argued with the ad hoc panel members. In fact, Dayanand Kalkal, father of Sujeet, told this newspaper that if need be on Saturday they will squat on the mat during trials as a protest. “We will protest inside the venue if need arises. We will sit on the mat as a mark of protest. We can only hope the court rules in our favour and if its doesn’t then we will intensify the protest. How can you deny someone a trial? My son and other wrestlers are training for months and now they are told that they will be made stand-by even if they win the trials. This is grave injustice to these wrestlers,” Dayanand said.

Trials behind closed doors

Given the situation, the ad-hoc panel has decided to hold the trials behind closed doors. According to a panel member only the wrestlers, their coaches and masseurs will be allowed inside the venue.

