Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon shatters women’s mile record for third world mark

'It's a blessing': Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MONACO: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s mile record by nearly five seconds on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League for her third world mark of the past two months.

The 29-year-old finished in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to break the record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco.

Kipyegon broke the world records in both the 1500m and 5000m last month in Florence and Paris.

“It was a blessing to do this with these ladies,” Kipyegon said, according to a release on the event’s web site. “I can see that they are all happy for me and it is so emotional. It is a blessing. It just does not happen every time you run. I have to say thanks God for this.

“I really enjoyed the race. I came for that, I wanted to chase the world record and thanks god, it was amazing.”

Ireland’s Ciera Mageean was second in 4:14.8.

“When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500 WR. It was still in my head and in my mind,” Kipyegon said. “Thank God I did also the 1 mile and the 5000.”

