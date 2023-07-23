Bhupender Singh Bajwa’s request leads to revision of WFI election schedule again

Justice Kumar, however, made it clear citing the WFI constitution that the state units should only send names of their executive members and not ordinary members or outsiders who are not eligible to be nominated. Some experts are questioning Bajwa’s motive behind postponing the nomination process. Something that was deferred earlier also. Bajwa remained incommunicado for his comments on the issue.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.